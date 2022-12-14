Al Nassr boss Garcia: I Want To Coach Ronaldo

Al Nassr manager, Rudi Garcia has expressed his excitement on the prospect of bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to the club.

Ronaldo is a free agent after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent last month.

The Portugal captain has been linked with a mouth watering move to Al Nassr.

Read Also: Will An African Team Win The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Saudi Arabia Professional League club, Al Hilal are also rumoured to be interested in the forward.

“I think that any coach would be delighted to train a great star like Cristiano and already in November 2021 I was very close to going to United,” Garcia told an interview with Diario AS.

“They chose Ralf Rangnick, but I met twice with John Murtough and Darren Fletcher [United’s director of football and technical director respectively].

“I came very close to coaching this club and was very motivated to go, who wouldn’t be motivated to coach United? Any coach. United’s simple interest has allowed me to be sure of my…