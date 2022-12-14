Argentina Deserved To Win, But It Wasn’t Penalty’

Croatia captain, Luka Modric, has admitted that Argentina deserved to win their semi-final duel at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but refuses to accept the referee’s penalty call in favour of La Albiceleste.

Croatia lost 3-0 to Qatar in the first semi-final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday, December 13.

Messi scored from the penalty spot in the first half and Manchester City striker, Julian Alvarez scored a brace to give Argentina the victory.

Speaking after the game, Modric conceded that Argentina were the better side, but he faulted the referee on the penalty kick awarded to the opponent.

“Argentina was a fair winner of the game, they were better, they deserved to win but these things have to be mentioned,” The Mirror quoted Modric as saying.

“I generally don’t do them but today they have to be done. I don’t like to talk about referees. I don’t have a good memory of him,…