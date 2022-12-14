Broja Ruled Out Of Season With Knee Injury

Chelsea forward Armando Broja has been ruled out of remainder of the 2022/23 season after suffering a knee injury during a mid-season tour of Dubai.

The Blues confirmed the sad news in a statement on their website on Wednesday.



Broja, 21, who has made 12 competitive appearances this season, sustained the injury in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The statement from Chelsea read:”Having sustained a knee injury during the first half of Sunday’s friendly against Aston Villa, Armando underwent further assessment following the club’s return to England.

“Scan results from those assessments have unfortunately confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and that surgery will be required.

“Following the operation, Armando will work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022/23…