Buhari Congratulates Morocco For Reaching Semi-finals

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated the Atlas Lions of Morocco for becoming the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-final.

President Buhari also congratulated King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco for the achievement.

Recall King Mohammed VI had received congratulatory messages from the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba; the President of France, Emmanuel Macron; the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al -Thani; King Abdallah II of Jordan; the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani; the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Ben Zayed Al Nahyane following the Atlas Lions’ historic achievement in Qatar.

And commenting on the team’s impressive performance at this year’s World Cup, Presi Buhari assured the monarch that Nigerians are rooting for their success.

“Congratulations to the Atlas Lions, and to King Mohammed…