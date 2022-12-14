France Ends Morocco’s 2022 World Cup Dream, Seal Final Spot

Reigning champions, France have qualified for the final of the 2022 World Cup after overcoming Morocco 2-0 in the semi final on Wednesday.

France, who have now made it back-to-back final, started the game on a fast pace as they attacked the Atlas Lions from both ends.

However, Theo Hernandez opened scoring for the reigning champions with a well taken finish in eh 5th minute to the delight of their technical crew.

Morocco also lost the clearly unfit Romain Saiss to injury before half-time but, roared on by their fanatical support, they came close to drawing level, especially when Jawad El Yamiq’s overhead kick was kept out by a combination of the post and France keeper Hugo Lloris.

Didier Deschamps’ side always threatened on the break and so it proved as the lurking Muani finally broke Morocco’s resistance late on.

France will now face Argentina in the final on Sunday while Morocco will slug it out against Croatia for a third-place match on Saturday.

