I Never Thought I Will Play For Man City –Iheanacho

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed that he was shocked when he heard that Man City are keen for his signature.

Iheanacho who was a bright light for the Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup, stated that he doubted if he would play regular football at Manchester City and was not too keen on the move.

“I didn’t believe that it was going to happen,” Iheanacho told LCFC when describing his feelings upon hearing the news that the Manchester club were interested in signing him.

“After the Under-17s [World Cup] I was looking at going to other teams in Europe.

“But when they said I was going to Manchester City, I was surprised and saying: ‘How can I go there to that massive team? Am I going to play?’ I said I wouldn’t go and that they should take me to a smaller team.

“However, my father said to me that it doesn’t matter where I go, I know how to play football and that will get through there. So, I believed in him, he…