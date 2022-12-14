I’ve No Plans To Leave Napoli

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has assured Napoli that he has no plans to leave the club next summer.

Recall that Osimhen has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Nigeria international has scored 10 goals and registered three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for the Parthenopeans this season.

“I set the standard for myself. This is the life I want to live. When things were not going so well for me, I kept on believing, kept on praying, kept on working hard, I did other jobs before coming back to my love, football,” Osimhen told Omasports.

“To get to where I am today, there were a lot of obstacles, a lot of hate, and backstabbing, my success came with love, pain, tears, failures, and things like that.”

Osimhen joined Napoli from Ligue 1 club, Lille in 2020.

Napoli are expected to seek around €100 from interested suitors.

