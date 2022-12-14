‘Maguire Was England’s Standout Player At The 2022 FIFA World Cup’ —Merson

Former England forwardr, Paul Merson has opined that Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was the Three Lions of England’s ‘standout player’ at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Maguire’s displays at the World Cup were a stark contrast to his form at club level this current season.

Merson told Sky Sports as quoted by teamtalk.com that Maguire impressed him the most within the England squad.

“Plenty of players shone in Qatar, from Jude Bellingham to Bukayo Saka,” Merson said.

“People might not agree with me but for me England’s standout player was Harry Maguire. For someone who hasn’t played football and under a scary amount of pressure heading into the tournament he played superbly.”

Maguire made five appearances at at Qatar 2022.

England were ousted 2-1 at the quarter-final stage by Les Bleus (The Blues) of France on December 10 at the Al Bayt Stadium.

England’s only FIFA World Cup title triumph was in 1966 when they hosted the tournament.

…