Messi Thrilled After Inspiring Argentina To Final

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi has expressed his excitement with the qualification of his team to the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Messi, 35, put his team 1-0 ahead from the penalty spot in the 34th minute at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday after fellow forward Julian Alvarez was brought down by goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

His searing strike saw him become Argentina’s all-time World Cup top scorer with 11 goals before Alvarez took matters into his own hands to add a second five minutes following a scintillating 50-metre solo run.

Reacting to the team’s victory, Messi via his Instagram handle expressed his joy to see his team in the final.

“A LA FINAL!!!!!,” the post reads.

A LA FINAL means TO THE END.

Argentina will play the winner in the semi-final match between Morocco and France in the final on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

