NFF, Iraqi FA Strike Bilateral Relationship

The leadership of Nigeria Football Federation and that of the Iraqi Football Association will interface and cross-fertilize sometime next month with a view to exploring avenues for greater cooperation and collaboration in the football sphere.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, during a courtesy visit to the Ambassador of Iraq to Nigeria, His Excellency Mr. Anwer Saeed, President of the NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau expressed the keen desire of the NFF to collaborate with countries with pedigree in the game to ensure real growth for the Nigeria game from the grassroots.

“Our country has a solid pedigree in the game of football as well as over 200 million passionate football followers and stakeholders. We are aware of the fact that the people of Iraq are also very passionate about the game of football. It is important to seize the opportunity to explore areas of cooperation and collaboration that will benefit our two nations.

