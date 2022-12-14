Qatar 2022: I Would Like Morocco To Win World Cup

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario de Lima has expressed his support for the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

The Atlas Lions became the first African team to reach the semi-finals in the tournament’s history when they beat Portugal 1-0 at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Walid Regragui’s side went through the group stages unbeaten and conceded just one goal in their opening three matches before going on to keep another two clean sheets against Spain and their Iberian neighbours.

Read Also: Qatar 2022: ‘Argentina Under Greater Pressure Than Us’ —Croatia Coach, Dalic

With Brazil now out of the competition, Ronaldo, revealed that he was supporting Morocco at the World Cup.

“I would like them to win the World Cup. Everything is fantastic, how they attack, how they defend, how they are united,” Ronaldo told Gazetto de Los Sport.

“And I’m enchanted by the joy they have given their people and all of Africa, it’s a joy that only football can give.”

Morocco will face France…