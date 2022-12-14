Qatar 2022: Losing To Saudi Arabia Helped Argentina Reach Final – Messi

Lionel Messi says defeat to Saudi Arabia in their first game played a key role in Argentina reaching the final at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Scaloni’s side started the competition on a disappointing note going down to 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia.

La Albiceleste have now bounced back in convincing fashion to make their second final in eight years.

Messi and his teammates were in devastating form as they edged out Croatia in the semi-final on Tuesday night.

“To start in such a way in a World Cup was a blow, we did not think we would lose to Saudi Arabia. It was an acid test for this whole squad but this squad proved how strong we are.

Read Also: I Never Thought I Will Play For Man City –Iheanacho

“We won the other matches. It was very difficult what we did because every match was a final and we were aware if we did not win things would be complicated for us.

“This is a mental load because we knew things would be more complicated for us. We managed…