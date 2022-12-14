Qatar 2022: Messi Confirms Retirement From International Football After World Cup Final

Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will retire from international football after the final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

Messi helped Argentina qualify for the final after a commanding 3-0 win against Croatia in Tuesday’s semi-final.

The former Barcelona star opened scoring and provided an assist for two-goal hero Julian Alvarez to earn Argentina a first World Cup final appearance since 2014.

And speaking to Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole, Messi said:“I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final.

“It’s many years for the next one and I don’t think I’ll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it’s the best,” added the Argentina captain.

Argentina have not won the World Cup since Diego Maradona led La Albiceleste to glory in 1986.

Messi came close in 2014 but lost to Germany in extra time. Now, Argentina are once again in the final of the tournament after eight…