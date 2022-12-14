Qatar World Cup 2022, Who Will Be In The Final

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has continued to provide us with shock after shock, as many of the biggest nations have been found out by the so-called smaller nations at various stages of the competition.

Now, as we enter the semifinal stage of the world’s biggest competition, could we be about to see a surprise nation win the biggest prize on offer?

Unless you have been living under a rock or simply can not stand football, then you will know all about Morocco’s exploits at this year’s competition. The African side have upset a number of European giants in their fairytale story, while also setting history at the same time.

The coach – Walid Regragui – has only been in charge of the group of players for three months after the Football Association decided to terminate the former boss’ position due to how combustible he was and how he had fallen out with two of the country’s top players and was potentially set to leave them out of the squad. Since he took charge, Regragui…