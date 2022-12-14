TOP 5 Best African Football Players Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

1xBet talks about the footballers whose great performance in the stadiums of Qatar gave unforgettable emotions to the entire continent.

Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia)

Money doesn’t play football – perhaps even the famous investor Warren Buffett will not argue with this statement. However, we were very pleased to see how Wahbi Khazri, the player of the Tunisia national team and the French Montpellier (transfer value – 3 million euros according to Transfermarkt) receives the ball, avoids contact with Youssuf Fofana (€25 million), beats Rafael Varane (€40 million) and strikes Steve Mandand (€1.5 million) on goal a quarter of a second before Axel Disasi (another €25m) crashes into his leg. The Moroccan team didn’t score other goals during this World Cup, but this ball ensured its victory over the current world champions!

It’s amazing, but this smart, perfectly seeing-the-field, and two-footed footballer with the good technique could come to Qatar as part of the French…