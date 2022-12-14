‘Why Eagles Can Emulate Morocco’s World Cup Feat’

Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mohammed Sanusi, has explained why he believes the Super Eagles are capable of emulating Morocco’s feat at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions became the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, following their shock 1-0 win against Portugal in last weekend’s quarter-finals.

Yousseff En-Nesysi’s first half goal secured the hard fought win for the North Africans.

Recall, the highest African had gotten to at the World Cup is the quarter-finals achieved by Cameroon, Ghana and Senegal.

The Super Eagles has only gotten to the round of 16 on three occasions in 1994, 1998 and 2014.

Also Read: Ronaldo Backs Guardiola To Become Brazil’s New Head Coach

And reacting to Morocco’s impressive performance in Qatar, Sanusi posited that the Eagles can emulate it only if there is a conducive atmosphere to operate on.

“Morocco has done exceedingly well for Africa at the ongoing FIFA World…