1Win Bonus: Wagering Terms – Complete Sports

A welcome casino bonus is also available at the 1win bookmaker.
Below is all the necessary information on how to get a bonus from the https://buqelemun.com/1-win-az-bukmeker-kontorunda-promo-kod-1win-az%C9%99rbaycan-bukmeker-kontorunda-movcud-promo-kodlarinin-aktivl%C9%99sdirilm%C9%99si-v%C9%99-bonuslari-oynalinmasi/:
- The first deposit of at least 350 azt will bring you a 100% deposit bonus, as well as 25 free spins that can be used in the Starburst slot. The maximum bonus amount is 15,000 azt;
- A second deposit of at least 500 azt will bring you a 125% deposit bonus, as well as 50 free spins that can be used in the Book of Dead slot. The maximum bonus amount is 40,000 azt;
- The third deposit of at least 1000 azt will bring players a 150% deposit bonus, as well as 100 free spins, which are available in the Legacy of Dead slot. The maximum bonus amount is 20,000 azt.
- The size of the wager for cash bonuses is x40.
- The size of the wager for free spins is x30.
If you are far from the…
Source: Complete Sports