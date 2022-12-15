Argentina Players Mock Brazil, England After Semi-final Win

Argentina’s players sang a song which insults South American rivals Brazil and the English after beating Croatia to reach the World Cup final, the Mirror reports.

The Albiceleste thrash Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday to book their place in Sunday’s final in Qatar.

Lionel Messi opened scoring from the penalty spot and Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez bagged a brace to ensure Argentina will play the winner of France vs Morocco’s semi-final this weekend.

After opening their campaign with a shock 2-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia, Argentina have now picked up five straight wins. They will play in their sixth World Cup final and will be aiming for their third trophy – and their first since Diego Maradona inspired them to the title in 1986.

The victory prompted joyous scenes inside the Lusail Stadium, with Messi and his teammates hugging each other and singing with their fans. Scaloni was caught on camera bursting into tears while embracing Messi, but their celebrations took a…