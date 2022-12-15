Argentina Will Overcome France To Win 2022 World Cup –Ferd

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has predicted that Argentina will overcome France to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Defending champions France will take on two-time winners Argentina in Sunday’s final.

France are seeking to become the first team to retain the trophy in 60 years, having beaten Morocco 2-0 in the last four.

Argentina had booked their place on Tuesday, thanks to a 3-0 win over Croatia.

Ferdinand believes Lionel Messi could be the difference in the final.

“I think the stars are aligning for Lionel Messi.

“We saw him reach 1,000 [competitive] games during this tournament.

“When the question is asked – who is the best, Maradona or Messi, and people say Messi has not won a World Cup. This could be his moment,” Ferdinand said on BBC One.

Source: Complete Sports

