Benzema Linked With Move To Manchester United

Premier League giants Manchester United are ready to launch a sensational offer for Karim Benzema to lure him to Old Trafford on a free transfer next summer.

Benzema only has six months left to run on his contract with Real Madrid after winning the Ballon d’Or in October.

The 34-year-old has scored 329 goals in 617 games, across 13 seasons with the Spanish giants, while United are looking to replace his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo following his premature departure.

And according to Spanish publication Nacional, United are looking to take advantage amid stalled talks with Madrid over a new contract.

Benzema is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement elsewhere from next month as the same article indicates United are willing to offer him “a crazy salary” with the money they have saved on Ronaldo.

United and Ronaldo parted ways last month in the aftermath of his explosive interview with Piers…