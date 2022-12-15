Blame The Players, Not Southgate For England

Former Ireland star Roy Keane has blamed the players inability to take advantage of their goal scoring chances against France in the quarter final of the 2022 World Cup for their exit from the competition.

Recall that the Three Lions were dumped out of the competition after losing 2-1 to the reigning world champions.

Although the team were in a position where they could have leveled the game at 2-2, but Harry Kane missed his penalty.

Reacting to the defeat, Keane in a chat with ITV Sport, stated that the players failed to capitalise on the few chance that they had in the game.

“That’s where the players have to take control,” former Man United captain Keane told ITV Sport.

“Maybe experience in big tournaments – I know a lot of the players in that England team have won trophies at club level – but when we were at the game the other night against France, I’d try and describe it if I was in that position it was like you have your foot on somebody’s throat,…