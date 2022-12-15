Costa Linked With Move To Manchester United

Manchester United are interested in Portugal’s Qatar 2022 World Cup goalkeeper Diogo Costa, the Sun reports.

United could be in the market for a new stopper with uncertainties over David de Gea’s future at Old Trafford.

De Gea, 31, has played every minute in the Premier League since Erik ten Hag arrived and has shown some fine form to help the Red Devils recover from a dreadful start.

But Ten Hag was recently unable to confirm whether De Gea will sign a contract extension.

His current deal expires at the end of the season.

Ten Hag said: “And, as a person, I like him, I can really cooperate with him really well but first we go to the winter and then we will talk about how deal with such situations.

“In this moment we only think about performing, we have a lot of games to go, so I don’t want to get that interfered by talks.”

As a result, Portuguese outlet A Bola claim United are still interested…