France Have Frailties In Defence, Should Fix It Vs Argentina —Burley

Former Scotland midfielder, Craig Burley, believes Les Bleus (The Blues) of France have frailties in their defence ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup final clash with Argentina.

France will take on Argentina in the final game of Qatar 2022 at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18.

While speaking on ESPN FC, Burley pointed out France’s defensive issues on the left side.

“Yes, I think we saw two sides of Morocco albeit because they gifted that early goal,” Burley said.

“So we saw that they can attack and they attack very well, I think we saw some frailties about the French at the back albeit there’ll probably be some changes for the final if fitness is ok.

“Yeah, I think down that left side for France, the right for Morocco, I think Lionel Messi will look at it if Kylian Mbappe isn’t tracking back.”

France won their semi-final fixture 2-0 against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al…