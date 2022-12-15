I Still Feel Frustrated Missing 2022 World Cup

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has expressed his bitterness missing out from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The defender was left out of the England squad alongside other big names such as Tammy Abraham, Marc Guehi, James Ward-Prowse and Ivan Toney.

However, in a chat with TribalFootball, the former Chelsea star stated that he still feel disappointed missing out from the tournament.

“I’m still disappointed not to go to the World Cup, but that’s how football is. I just have to keep working and stay focused on Milan,” said Tomori.

“It’s been a good year. We won Serie A and I think I’ve improved as a player.

“Winning the championship again will be one of the most difficult tasks. Last year, there were few who thought we would do it, but now we have the trophy on our chest and when other teams meet us, they change the style of play.

“We need to get better mentally and raise the level both as a team and individually. We can win again, but it will be harder than…