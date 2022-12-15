Neymar Can Play For Brazil At Next World Cup – Ronaldo

Brazilian legend, Ronaldo Nazario de Lima believes that Neymar Jr can represent the Selecao at the 2026 FiFA World Cup.

Brazil were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In a interview with AP as quoted by futballnews.com, Ronaldo acknowledged the fact that Neymar could still participate in another World Cup.

“I think Neymar is very upset with the result of the World Cup for the Brazil national team,” Ronaldo said.

“Normally, he’s feeling that feeling for now, but I’m also sure that he will come back stronger and play with the national team. He’s still young… I think he can play the next World Cup.”

Neymar scored two goals and provided one assist in three appearances at Qatar 2022.

Brazil won the FIFA World Cup in the 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002 editions.

