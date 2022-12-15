Qatar 2022: Croatian Government To Hold Reception For National Team

The Croatian government will hold a ceremonial welcome for the country’s senior men’s national team immediately they return from this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Croatian Football Federation disclosed this on their website on Thursday.

The ceremonial welcome which will have fans in attendance, is in collaboration the government, the football association and the city of Zagreb.

According to the programme lined up, the football federation revealed that after the third place match against Morocco on Saturday, December 17, the national team will arrive at Zagreb’s Franjo Tuđman Airport on Sunday, December 18 at 5:10 p.m.

They will then head towards Ban Josip Jelačić Square along the same route they traveled after finishing second at the 2018 World Cup.

The final destination of the ceremonial reception will be Zagreb’s main square, where a stage will be set up.

Director of the program will be Joško Lokas, and the fans and national team members will sing…