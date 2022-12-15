Qatar 2022: Regragui Proud Of Morocco’s ‘Magical’ World Cup Run

Morocco head coach, Walid Regragui has praised his side’s performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions lost 2-0 to holders France in the semi-final at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday night.

The North Africans top their group and then beat Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds.

Regragui insisted that the loss to France

doesn’t take away from everything they did to get to the semi-finals and showed they are not far from the top levels of world football.

”We gave the maximum, that’s the most important,” Regragui said. “We had some injuries, we lost [Nayef] Aguerd in the warm-up, [Romain] Saiss, [Noussair] Mazraoui [during the game], but there are no excuses.

“We paid for the slightest mistake. We didn’t get into the game well, we had too much technical waste in the first half, and the second goal kills us, but that doesn’t take away everything we did before.

“We realise that we made a great achievement already,. We know that the…