Qatar 2022: We Made It Cheap And Easy For Argentina – Croatia boss, Dalic

Croatia head coach, Zlatko Dalic praised his players for their remarkable efforts despite the defeat to Argentina and claimed he had no complaints.

La Albiceleste won the semi-final encounter 3-0 with Lionel Messi scoring one of the goals and also providing an assist.

Croatia started strongly but fizzled out after conceding the opening goal.

Dalic later said: “I would like to congratulate Argentina for winning the semi-final and to thank our boys for what they have done. We need to get back to our feet and try to win the third place. We started the first half an hour well but did not have ball possession and then conceded. We should have had a corner and then it was the penalty. It was a bit too cheap and too easy. We tried to go back, had a counter then conceded a second. It was done at that point. We had possession but did not create opportunities.

“They won against us and achieved the result they wanted. It is sport, they are aggressive and feisty and there is nothing…