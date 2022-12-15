Qatar 2022: Ziyech Donates Morocco Bonus To Charity

Morocco winger, Hakim Ziyech won’t take a penny from his personal bonus following the Atlas Lions impressive run at Qatar 2022.

Ziyech has never received any of the bonus he received while playing for Morocco.

The Chelsea midfielder gives all of it away to charities and members of the team’s staff.

Ziyech, 29, was first capped for Morocco in 2015 and since then he has not kept a single penny, according to journalist Khaled Beydoun.

He also reports that the former Ajax man is set to make £262,000 from Morocco’s run to the World Cup semi-finals and that all the money will be given to poor people in his homeland.

According to the Arabic Post, Ziyech hires a private plane every time he is called up to his country’s squad and on his way from London to Africa he picks up some of his team-mates.

They go on to claim that he has also donated money to amateur football clubs and hospitals in Morocco

