Referee Wrong To Award Argentina Penalty

Former Manchester United defender, Gary Neville, has faulted the penalty awarded to Argentina in their 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A cagey start to the game burst into life when a long ball from halfway caught out the Croatia defence and Alvarez collided with Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic, allowing Messi the chance to step up and rifle a spot kick into the roof of the net.

Neville, speaking on ITV, said Julian Alvarez ran into goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and it wasn’t a foul.

“The goalkeeper comes out, he makes a movement to his right, stops himself before the actual shot is meant to be taken and Alvarez just runs into him and takes his leg away. That is not a penalty.

“If I’m a defender and the striker is about to have a shot and I go to block, he then shoots, goes past me and runs into me, that can’t be a foul. You have to block the shot!”

Lionel Messi converted the eventual penalty, before setting up Alvarez to…