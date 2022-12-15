’ We Will Support France In World Cup Final’

Morocco boss Walid Regragui says he will be backing France over Argentina in Sunday’s Qatar 2022 World Cup final.

Regragui’s side became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final in Qatar, with their impressive progress halted by defending champions France on Wednesday night.

Goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal Kolo Muani secured France’s place in the final.

And speaking after the defeat to France, Regragui expressed his pride in his team after their World Cup exit and revealed who he will be supporting on Sunday.

“We gave the maximum, that’s the most important thing,” he said. “We have shown the world that football exists in Morocco and that we have great supporters.

“We had some injuries, we lost Aguerd in the warm-up, Saiss, Mazraoui… but there are no excuses.

“We paid for the slightest mistake. We didn’t get into the game well, we had too much technical waste in the…