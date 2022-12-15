‘Why Morocco Lost 2022 World Cup Semis To France’

Former France defender, Frank Lebouef, says that the Atlas Lions of Morocco couldn’t create chances to score in their semi-final game with France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

France beat Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday, December 14 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor to reach a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final.

Theo Hernandez scored the first goal of the game in the fifth minute as he handed his team an early lead, and Randall Kolo Muani scored in the 79th minute to seal the victory for the Blues.

Also Read – Qatar 2022:’ Messi Doesn’t Scare Us’ —France Defender, Hernandez

Speaking on ESPN FC, Lebouef who won the France ’98 World Cup with France applauded the Moroccans for reaching the semi-finals but also mentioned the fact that the Atlas Lions couldn’t create clear chances to score.

“It’s the semi-final of the World Cup, Morocco didn’t come to the semi-final of the World Cup randomly,” Lebouef said.

“It’s because they have talent, they…