2022 World Cup: ‘We’ll Do Everything To Stop Messi’ -Giroud Speaks Ahead France Vs Argentina

France striker, Olivier Giroud has insisted that they will do everything to prevent Lionel Messi from making any impact ahead of Sunday’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Giroud, who has played a key role in helping Les Blues to the final, will be determine to lift the trophy for the second time after 2018 triumph in Russia.

However, in a chat with TribalFootball, the AC Milan star stated that they are in no mood to relinquish the crown of being world champions.

“Messi is an incredible player, but we are not going to let him enjoy the best night he can have. We want to win this game. We want to win another World Cup.

“We will try everything to stop him. But there is not only Messi in that team. They have got great players who work for the team also. I think that is why they are so strong.”

Giroud added: “I remember back in the days of 2018, N’Golo [Kante] was all the game on his back, behind him. But this time I don’t know what the plan will be. We will see with the…