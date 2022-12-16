Argentina Are 2022 FIFA World Cup Title Favourites –Keane

Former Manchester United midfielder, Roy Keane, believes that Lionel Messi’s Argentina will defeat France to win the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

Argentina are set to clash with Les Bleus (The Blues) of France in the final on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Keane opined that the support system of the team and the Messi factor will give the Argentines the win.

Also Read: Maradona Is Still Better Than Messi –Totti

“It’s intriguing, it’s a great final and one to really look forward to,” Keane told ITV as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“You look at France against Morocco and England and you think they’re not that great but they got the job done.

“They’ve conceded a goal in those two games and that was a penalty. But Argentina with all the support behind them, the energy of the team and of course Lionel Messi, you would have to say they are slight favourites.”

Messi has racked up five goals and three assists in six matches at Qatar 2022 so…