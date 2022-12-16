Mayweather’s Daughter Gets Six-Year Sentence For Stabbing Woman

Iyanna Mayweather daughter of legendary American boxer, Floyd Mayweather, will serve six years of deferred adjudication after pleading guilty to the 2020 stabbing of another woman in Cypress.

Iyanna went before a judge on Oct. 17, where she plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the incident back in April 2020.

Court documents state Iyanna stabbed a woman several times in the arm after a fight.

However, as part of the plea agreement, she will avoid prison.

A deferred adjudication is a special form of judge-ordered probation that allows Iyanna to accept responsibility for a crime without an actual conviction placed on record.

And under her sentence, Iyanna will need to abide by the following: cannot commit any offenses, cannot use or possess any illegal drug or prescription drugs that are not currently prescribed by a medical professional, report to supervising officer and work a suitable employment and/or attend school full-time.

Also, she will remain…