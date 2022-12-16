Messi Can Lead Argentina In 2026 World Cup -Martinez

Argentina goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez has said Lionel Messi should lead La Albiceleste at the 2026 FIFA FIFA World Cup.

Messi has played a crucial role in Argentina reaching the final at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Scaloni’s side will face defending champions, France in the final on Sunday.

Messi has hinted that game could be his final official appearance for the South Americans, but Martinez want the Paris Saint-Germain forward to continue with the national team.

“For me he can play until he is 50. He looks really sharp and he looks so good,” Martinez told FootballersLives.tv.

“He makes things look easy – it’s the hardest thing to do. To understand how well he hits the ball is something.

“He puts the ball there and looks at you and hits the ball top corner, if he misses he hits the post, or crossbar.

“That left foot. He is small, but so strong.”

