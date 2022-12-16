Osimhen Is Best Striker In Serie A

AS Roma legend, Francesco Totti has stated that Victor Osimhen is the number one striker in the Italian top-flight.

Osimhen has scored nine goals in 11 league appearances for Napoli this season despite missing around a month due to injury.

The 23-year-old has netted 10 goals and recorded three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.

“The strongest striker in Serie A? Osimhen is in my opinion”, Totti was quoted by TuttoNapoli.

“First because he scores, when he gets the ball he scores. And then he makes himself available to the team. He’s always in the right place at the right time.”

It remain to be seen if Osimhen will remain at Napoli beyond next summer with a number of European clubs circling around him.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.