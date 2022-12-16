Qatar 2022: Benzema Won’t Join France Squad For Final

Karim Benzema will not be rejoining France squad for the 2022 World Cup final.

Benzema was ruled out of the competition after sustaining an injury, while in action for Real Madrid.

The forward is however still in France’s 26-man squad for the competition.

Read Also: 2022 World Cup: ‘We’ll Do Everything To Stop Messi’ –Giroud Speaks Ahead France Vs Argentina

There are talks of the striker returning to the France squad for the final having recovered from the injury.

But Okdiario says this is a non-starter and that Benzema won’t even travel to Qatar to support the squad. Benzema has the approval of Real to travel if he wants, but at the moment it is not in his plans.

The relationship between Benzema and France coach Didier Deschamps is not the best. Benzema feels that as soon as the coach had a chance he did his best to get him out of the way. While it is true that the striker had not fully recovered from his muscle discomfort in the first training session, the…