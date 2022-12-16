Qatar 2022: ‘We’ll Like To Be On The Podium’ —Morocco Coach, Regragui

Morocco coach, Walid Regragui is targeting a win over Croatia as his side target a podium finish at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions will square off against Croatia on Saturday, December 17 at the Khalifa International Stadium in the third-place playoff game.

Regragui while speaking at a press conference said that though he’d have wanted to play in the final, winning the bronze medal will also be a big accomplishment for the Atlas Lions.

“We would like things to have gone differently and played in the final,” BBC quoted Regragui as saying.

“There is another game to play, we would like to be on the podium. I understand it’s important to finish third rather than fourth, but my takeaway is that we didn’t reach the final. There is another game to play we will like to be on the podium.”

Morocco lost 2-0 to France at the Al Bayt Stadium in the semi-final leading to a third place showdown with Croatia.

The Atlas Lions were able to get to the…