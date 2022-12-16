Tuchel Shortlisted For Black Stars Coaching Job

Former Chelsea handler Thomas Tuchel is on Ghana’s list of candidates to take over as Black Stars boss, Asempa FM has reported.

Tuchel, who is rumoured to take over from Gareth Southgate if he decides to walk away from the England job leads a six-man shortlist for the Black Stars coaching job.

Tuchel is back in Germany after being sacked by Chelsea despite guiding the side to clinch the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has held preliminary talks with Tuchel over the role which has become vacant following the departure of Otto Addo.

Ghana is desperate for a high profile coach to turn around their downward spiral after failing to progress from the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup – a similar disastrous outing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet and South Korea coach Paulo Bento have also joined long-term contenders Chris Houghton and George Boateng among some of the other names being considered…