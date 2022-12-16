Winner Of The Czech Hockey Championship Extraliga 2022/2023

The regular championship of the Czech Hockey Extraliga started in the second half of September 2022 and will end in early March 2023. During this time, 14 participants of the tournament will play 52 matches. The top four will then advance to the quarter-finals. The clubs ranked from fifth to twelfth will meet in the 1/8 finals, and the team that takes the last line will go down in class.

The main four contenders for winning gold medals are as follows: Dynamo Pardubice, Sparta Prague, Ocelarzy Trshinec and Mountfield. The above two clubs have the best chances for a trophy, according to bookmakers, but the championship race is expected to be tough and other participants should not be underestimated.

Dynamo Pardubice

Wards of Radim Rulik showed themselves great in the regular season. After 22 rounds, Dynamo Pardubice topped the standings,…