Busquets Announces Retirement From International Football

Legendary Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has announced his retirement from the Spanish national team.

Busquets made the announcement in a post on social media on Friday.

The 34-year-old was the last remaining member of the 2010 World Cup-winning side present in their 2022 campaign and has decided to hang up his boots following 13 years in the international game.

With 143 caps to his name, the third-most in Spain history behind Sergio Ramos (180) and Iker Casillas (167).

Busquets scored just two goals in that time, but was an integral part of Spain’s midfield for more than a decade.

Making his debut under Vicente del Bosque in 2009, he would form an impressive partnership with Xabi Alonso at the base of midfield initially.

During his time, he won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 Euros, forming part of an iconic Spain side that dominated football for four years.

His post read:“I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 games, the time has come to say…