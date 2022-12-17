Carabao Cup: Van Dijk Not Fit Enough To Face Man City -Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he’s not optimistic Virgil van Dijk’s will be fit enough to face Man City in the Carabao Cup.

Recall that the Netherlands defender was part of the squad that lost via penalty shootout to Argentina in the quarter final stages of the 2022 World Cup.

However, Klopp said he’s hopeful of having both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson available for Thursday’s trip to Manchester City.

“Yeah, there’s a chance, of course – they train already,” Klopp said after the Milan match on Friday. “Hendo is already training here. Virg is training here but I don’t think we will try that. Hendo we will see, Trent we will see.

“But this group [has] worked now together for nearly two weeks and we made a real step and that’s cool. I don’t know at this moment. I hope we all get through it and we all know in England, and in Europe in general, there’s kind of a virus going around, so we hope we can stay out of that.

“Then we will…