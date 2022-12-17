FIFA Chief Infantino: Qatar 2022 An Incredible Success

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been a success.

Infantino also highlighted the performance of African and Middle Eastern teams.

He said: “Matches have been played without incidents. It has been a very joyful atmosphere.

“There is something happening when we talk about football becoming truly global, with an African team [Morocco] reaching the semi-final for the first time. We also had a woman [Stephanie Frappart] referee a match for the first time.

“It has been an incredible success, approaching five billion in terms of viewing figures.”

He also said: “The World Cup has been an incredible success on all fronts.

“The main one being the fans, the behaviour, the joyful atmosphere, the bringing of people together. The fans meeting the Arab world, it has been very important for the future of all of us.

“When it comes to the matches, we have seen some incredibly…