Infantino Hints At Modification Of 48-Team 2026 World Cup Format

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, says that the planned 48-team format for the 2026 FIFA World Cup may be modified due to recent developments witnessed at Qatar 2022 edition.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to be contested by 48 teams which is a significant increase on the current 32 teams, and there would be 16 groups with three countries each.

However, Infantinno has said after witnessing the incredibly close contests for the next round qualification from the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the three-team group format decision could be reversed.

“We are really convinced of the growth, we have been approving a 48-team format with 16 groups of three, where the top two would move into a knockout phase,” talkSPORT quoted Infantinno as saying.

“After this World Cup and the success of groups of four and looking as well at other competitions as well, like the Euros, they…