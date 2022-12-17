Morocco To Host 2023 Tournament

Morocco will host the 2023 Club World Cup in February, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced on Friday.

At a press conference in Doha, Infantino said the tournament will take place from February 1 to 11, 2023, as it returns to Morocco for the third time.

A 24-team event, featuring eight teams from Europe, had been due to take place in China in 2021 only to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Infantino said the new-look tournament would now go ahead starting in 2025 and would feature 32 teams.

“We had agreed a few years ago to have a new 24-team men’s Club World Cup. It should have taken place in 2021 but was postponed because of Covid.

“The new competition will take place in 2025 and will feature 32 teams, making it really like a World Cup.”

Morocco hosted the Club World Cup in 2013 and again in 2014, while the most recent edition was held in the United Arab Emirates in February, with Chelsea lifting the trophy.

