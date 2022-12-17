Nigeria, Benin Republic Submit Bid To Host AFCON 2025

Nigeria and Benin Republic have submitted a joint bid to co-host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

A report in GHANAsoccernet.com revealed that the two West African neighbours have submitted their application to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“I am currently in Cairo and I have just officially submitted Algeria’s candidacy file for AFCON 2025.” president of Algeria Football Federation,v Salah Bey Aboud disclosed this to a Radio station in Algeria.

“Nigeria and Benin have submitted a joint file in addition to the Moroccan file.” He added.

It would be recalled that Nigeria co-hosted the 2000 AFCON finals with Ghana.

Algeria, South Africa, Senegal and Zambia are the other countries who have submitted their bid to host the competition.

CAF will inspect the facilities of all the interested countries between January 5 and 25.

The continent’s soccer governing body will choose the country or countries that will host the competition…