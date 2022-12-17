Qatar 2022: ‘Why I’d Love To See Messi Lift The World Cup’ —Ex-France International, Gignac

Former France international, André-Pierre Gignac, has said he would love to see Lionel Messi lift this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Messi has a second chance to become a World Cup winner when Argentina face France in Sunday’s final.

In his first appearance in a World Cup final in 2014, a Mario Gotze’a extra-time winner earned Germany a 1-0 win against Argentina.

Recall Messi led the Albiceleste to the Copa America title in 2021 following a 1-0 win over host Brazil.

And after the quarter-final match between Argentina and the Netherlands, when on FOX Sports, where Gignac has participated as an analyst, he explained why his desire is to see Messi become world champion.

“In Argentina they want to win the World Cup because of Messi. I am French, but I would love to see Messi lift the World Cup because he deserves it, for his whole career,” Gignac, who currently plays for Mexican club Tigres said.

Gignac has represented France at international with his first coming at…