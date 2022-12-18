Argentina Beat France In Dramatic Final

Argentina defeated France on penalties in a dramatic final match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After 120 minutes of football which ended 3-3, Argentina went on to win 4-2 on penalties to land their third title.

Kylian Mbappe bagged a hat-trick while Lionel Messi netted a brace with Angel Di Maria also getting on the score sheet.

The Albiceleste have now won a first World Cup title since their triumph at the 1986 edition in Mexico.

Mbappe has now equaled England legend Geoff Hurst record as the only players to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

Argentina becomes the first South American team to be crowned World Cup champions since Brazil in 2002.

Argentina went close in the 3rd minute as Messi lifted the ball over the French defence to find Julian Alvarez who was flagged for offside.

In the 5th minute Hugo Lloris was called to action but calmly held a straight shot by Alexis MacAllister.

Argentina continued to create scoring chances and went close again in the 8th…