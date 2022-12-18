Argentina Goalie Martinez Reflects On Win Against France

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has reacted to La Albiceleste’s victory against France in the final fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The South Americans landed their first title in 36 years following a 4-2 penalty shootout win against France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday night.

Lionel Scaloni’s side led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

France however rallied back in the last quarter of the game with Kylian Mbappe firing a brace.

Messi put Argentina ahead again in the second half of extra-time but Mbappe netted again to take the game into penalties.

Martinez made one save in shootout to help Argentina beat Les Blues.

“It was a game where we suffered,”Martinez said after the game.

“There could not have been a World Cup that I have dreamed of like this. I was calm during the penalties.”

